cwcolumbus.com
Driver seriously injured in Orange Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orange Township near the border between Franklin and Delaware Counties Tuesday morning. Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near North High Street and Lazelle Road. Troopers...
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
peakofohio.com
Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge
A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
Arson investigators looking into car fires outside apartments in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking into two car fires outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city. Police are also investigating reports of vandalism in that parking lot. Columbus police and Dublin police were called early Tuesday morning...
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
WHIZ
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
Troopers respond to deadly crash in Chenango County
NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus on December 5 at approximately 10:58 a.m. where one person was pronounced dead on the scene. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a tractor trailer and a van were traveling south on […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Walking infraction leads to drug bust
BUCYRUS—On Monday at approximately 8:16 pm, Officer Wireman observed a man, later identified as Shannon Michener, 46, of Bucyrus walking across Marion Road near the On Way Gas Station as he committed a pedestrian traffic offense. Officer Wireman attempted to make contact with Michener in reference to the observed...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
WSYX ABC6
Missing woman with dementia last seen at Grant Medical Center found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 70-year-old woman who was last seen at Grant Medical Center on Monday has been found. Sheila Bailey, who suffers from dementia, was dropped off at Grant Medical Center at 11 a.m., which was when she was last seen, police said. Bailey is described as...
1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley and Steele avenues around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
