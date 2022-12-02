ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
POLITICO

EVs injected into biofuel policy fight

These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
PV Tech

Australian Energy Market Operator releases roadmap to 100% renewables generation by 2025

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released its roadmap to reaching 100% renewable generation in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2025. The roadmap is structured under three broad themes: power system security, system operability and resource adequacy and capability. Each section comes with a set of preconditions that must be met in order to successfully transition the NEM to periods of 100% renewable power.
kalkinemedia.com

Europe Western Balkans Summit

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, reaches out to shake hands with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Aug. 17, 2022. The war in Ukraine has put the European Union's expansion at the top of the agenda as officials from the Western Balkans and EU leaders gather Tuesday for a summit intended to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
kalkinemedia.com

Dollar slips as easing COVID curbs in China lift sentiment

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar slid across the board on Monday as traders piled into riskier assets after more Chinese cities eased some of their COVID related restrictions, stoking hopes of an eventual reopening of the world's second biggest economy. Financial hub Shanghai and Urumqi in the far west were...
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Denmark Queen

N Margrethe II of Denmark visits the Danish Church of St Katharine's in Camden, for a celebration church service to honour her Golden Jubilee after her accession to the throne on January 14, 1972, Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. PA Photo. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs hit multi-month highs; RBA in focus

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars scaled new multi-month highs on Monday, after more signs of China easing pandemic policies emerged and strong U.S. payroll data failed to shift expectations of a rate hike slowdown for the Federal Reserve. Traders are now awaiting an interest...
kalkinemedia.com

Papua New Guinea PM Marape urges miners to go ahead with projects

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday urged mining investors to get on with developing their resources, pushing for more downstream processing in the country and more local employment. "You must show some progress, I don't want warehousing of licenses," Marape told a conference in...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
kalkinemedia.com

EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-UK government could bring in military to ease strikes- Conservative chairman

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday. Britain is already grappling with industrial action...

