Australia on track for upgraded emission reduction targets, government says
SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia is on track to meet recently beefed up climate action targets once a raft of new measures, including a A$15 billion ($10.20 billion) national reconstruction fund, is implemented, the government said on Thursday.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Winners Include a Seaweed-Based Plastic Startup and Cleaner Cookstoves
Prince William's Earthshot Prize awarded over $6 million to five projects seeking to solve the world’s most urgent environmental problems.
Australian Energy Market Operator releases roadmap to 100% renewables generation by 2025
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released its roadmap to reaching 100% renewable generation in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2025. The roadmap is structured under three broad themes: power system security, system operability and resource adequacy and capability. Each section comes with a set of preconditions that must be met in order to successfully transition the NEM to periods of 100% renewable power.
Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions
The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
Australia is on track … sort of: official expert advice urges a ‘big upward shift’ on emissions cuts
Climate change minister tells parliament official projection of 40% cut does not factor in all Labor’s policy commitments
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline
Fertilizer producers warned that products would stop shipping on rail lines by Dec. 4 if a deal is not reached to avert a rail worker strike. The wider deadline is Dec. 9.
UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
