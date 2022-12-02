Read full article on original website
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police Briefs for Dec. 3
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016462- 1600 BLK Sun Ray Dr- Check Well-Being-East Ridge Middle School SSO requested police to check the well-being of a student that has not returned to school after he was sent home due to disruptive behavior. Police spoke with the child, who was not in distress. He said he was sick.
The McMahan Law Firm: New Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks talks about how Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks has changed. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo
Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Dropping Another 11 Cents Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
Voting extended by 30 minutes at one Walker County precinct for Georgia runoff
WALKER COUNTY, Ga — Voters at one Walker County precinct will have a little more time to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff. A judge ordered the Chattanooga Valley precinct to stay open until 7:30. This comes after a technical issue delayed the start of voting by 16 minutes, according to the election commission.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Bond hearing delayed for suspect charged in Chattanooga woman's death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
Driver killed in accident on Hale Road, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was killed in an accident on Hale Road Monday and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating. According to HCSO it was a single vehicle crash in the 7900 block of Hale Road:. The driver was taken to the hospital in...
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
Chamber of Commerce Job Fair
We are joined by the Director of Workforce Development Danielle Seals and Lisa Fain with the Chamber of Commerce to talk about the upcoming job fair being held by the Cleveland/Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. The job fair will be at the YMCA this Wednesday, December 7 from 10:00-2:00. Learn more online at https://clevelandchamber.com/
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
