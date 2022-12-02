Kirby Smart comments on AD Mitchell’s health, side-steps questions about looming transfer portal

It looks to be more of the same regarding AD Mitchell’s status ahead of the 2022 SEC Championship Game.

In his final comments before Saturday’s game against LSU, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injured wide receiver. He has played just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game, as he has been battling an ankle sprain.

“Same as recent weeks. He’s been in some practice weeks,” Smart said. “He’s going to be out there and rep. The hopes are he’s going to be able to contribute.”

Mitchell was able to dress for Georgia last week and briefly came onto the field for a fourth down play but he ultimately was subbed off after Georgia took a time out.

