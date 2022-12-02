Read full article on original website
Related
ketr.org
Work on westbound I-30 at Sabine River in Greenville to begin Wednesday
Drivers on Interstate 30 going from Commerce to Greenville can expect delays beginning Wednesday. The Texas Dept. of Transportation is working on I-30 at the Sabine River bridge, on the east side of Greenville. In recent weeks, the eastbound lanes have been slowed due to construction. TxDoT says that work on the westbound lanes will begin Wednesday. Drivers coming from Commerce to Greenville should allow for some extra time. The northern route, or the back way, between Commerce and Greenville isn’t a good option at the moment. Texas State Highway 224 remains closed entirely east of Neylandville. State workers are replacing the bridge over the Middle Sulphur River between Neylandville and Commerce.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
ketr.org
4 dead following 5-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday
The major crash happened on State Hwy. 19 south of Birthright. A multi-vehicle accident in Hopkins County Sunday evening claimed the lives of four people, while nine others were hospitalized following the incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash involved five vehicles on State Highway 19, about two miles south of Birthright. Law enforcement received a report of the incident at 5:44 p.m. Sunday. The four people killed in the accident were all in the same vehicle. Celistino Reina and Celia Reina, both age 60, died in the crash, along with Maria Reina, age 22. Maria Reina’s seven-year-old boy, whose name was not given in the DPS release, also died at the scene. All of the Reinas were residents of Sulphur Springs. Emergency responders worked the crash scene until about 9 p.m. Sunday night.
ketr.org
Law enforcement agencies conducting incident response training in public in Greenville this week
In Greenville this week, multiple law enforcement agencies will be conducting a training in public. The Greenville Police Department says the training will happen in and around the Houston Education Center, located at 3923 Henry Street. That’s in northwest Greenville, near the intersection of Henry and Walnut streets and just a little north of Lee Street. The training began yesterday and is scheduled to continue through Friday this week. Greenville police say participants will be in full gear and the realistic nature of the exercise could be mistaken for a real incident. Police said locals should not hesitate to call law enforcement if they feel there is an actual emergency.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
inforney.com
WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection
A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
dallasexpress.com
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
DPS: Driver dies in crash with semi on US Highway 80
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a crash on US 80, one mile east of Wills Point, on Wednesday. Teresa R. Reyes, 57 of Wills Point, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Focus on US 80 when they crashed into a semi truck at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to […]
KLTV
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
KLTV
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
Comments / 0