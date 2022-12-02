ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ketr.org

Work on westbound I-30 at Sabine River in Greenville to begin Wednesday

Drivers on Interstate 30 going from Commerce to Greenville can expect delays beginning Wednesday. The Texas Dept. of Transportation is working on I-30 at the Sabine River bridge, on the east side of Greenville. In recent weeks, the eastbound lanes have been slowed due to construction. TxDoT says that work on the westbound lanes will begin Wednesday. Drivers coming from Commerce to Greenville should allow for some extra time. The northern route, or the back way, between Commerce and Greenville isn’t a good option at the moment. Texas State Highway 224 remains closed entirely east of Neylandville. State workers are replacing the bridge over the Middle Sulphur River between Neylandville and Commerce.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

4 dead following 5-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday

The major crash happened on State Hwy. 19 south of Birthright. A multi-vehicle accident in Hopkins County Sunday evening claimed the lives of four people, while nine others were hospitalized following the incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash involved five vehicles on State Highway 19, about two miles south of Birthright. Law enforcement received a report of the incident at 5:44 p.m. Sunday. The four people killed in the accident were all in the same vehicle. Celistino Reina and Celia Reina, both age 60, died in the crash, along with Maria Reina, age 22. Maria Reina’s seven-year-old boy, whose name was not given in the DPS release, also died at the scene. All of the Reinas were residents of Sulphur Springs. Emergency responders worked the crash scene until about 9 p.m. Sunday night.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Law enforcement agencies conducting incident response training in public in Greenville this week

In Greenville this week, multiple law enforcement agencies will be conducting a training in public. The Greenville Police Department says the training will happen in and around the Houston Education Center, located at 3923 Henry Street. That’s in northwest Greenville, near the intersection of Henry and Walnut streets and just a little north of Lee Street. The training began yesterday and is scheduled to continue through Friday this week. Greenville police say participants will be in full gear and the realistic nature of the exercise could be mistaken for a real incident. Police said locals should not hesitate to call law enforcement if they feel there is an actual emergency.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
ROWLETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
inforney.com

WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection

A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
TYLER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home.  An adult female was inside at the time.  She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
FARMERSVILLE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes

TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
ROYSE CITY, TX
KLTV

Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)

Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy