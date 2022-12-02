Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO