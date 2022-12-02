Read full article on original website
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
NJ Teacher Wishes She Was Invited To Art Show For Her Art & Not Her LooksBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
TMZ.com
NBA YoungBoy Praises Kanye West, Denounces Violence On 8-Minute Song
NBA YoungBoy spent 8 minutes unloading the weight of the world in his new track "This Not a Song 'This For My Supporters'" ... and offered up some advice to Kanye West after yet another tumultuous week. Midway through the track, YB laments over Kanye cracking under the pressure and...
TMZ.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises City Girl JT With Rolls-Royce Truck For 30th Bday
City Girls' JT apparently had a lovers quarrel with Lil Uzi Vert going into Thanksgiving weekend when she told her 2.6 million followers she was a single woman -- but the two have since patched things up. The City Girl threw a huge 30th birthday party over the weekend where...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!
Before this cute guy in his Batman tee turned into a global performer, he was just throwing on his hockey skates, heading to practice and working on becoming an actor while growing up in The Great White North. After starring in a drama series on the CTV network for 7...
TMZ.com
'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned. Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance...
TMZ.com
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Fans delight as ‘goddess’ Meghan stuns in custom Louis Vuitton and Diana’s ‘freedom ring’ ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold...
TMZ.com
Akon Defends Kanye West After Hitler Comments
Akon is still backing Kanye West, even after the guy proclaimed his love for Hitler and Nazis -- going so far as to say, he isn't offended ... 'cause the remarks aren't aimed at him. The singer sat for an interview with Sky News this week ... during which he...
TMZ.com
A Boogie Reveals PnB Rock Album Feature, Celebrates Bday with Ella Bands
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turned 27 today and will have even more celebrating to do when "Me Vs. Myself" -- his first album in nearly 3 years -- is unleashed on the world. Unfortunately, A Boogie had to complete the project without his longtime collaborator and ex-Atlantic Records labelmate PnB Rock, who was murdered in September.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Celebrates Saint's 7th Birthday at Kim Kardashian's House
Kanye West is embroiled in controversy, but that doesn't mean Kim Kardashian is holding him from his kids -- inviting Kanye to celebrate their son's 7th birthday together at her home. Ye spent several hours at Kim's Hidden Hills estate Monday night for Saint's birthday. Unclear if other members of...
TMZ.com
Stars Go AI with Epic IG Selfies Using Lensa App
People have been jumpin' on the Lensa App bandwagon, turning their simple pics into literal works of art ... and these celebrities are getting in on the AI fun, too!. Chance the Rapper, Lilly Singh, Anna Camp and Sam Asghari are just a few of the stars that ran their photos through artificial intelligence ... and got back some seriously cool portraits!!!
TMZ.com
A$AP Rocky Says Hip Hop in Weird Place, 'We’re Losing So Many Legends"
A$AP Rocky's set to break his 5-year album hiatus soon ... but he's not exactly thrilled about the comeback. The A$AP Mob rapper thinks today's hip hop space is marred, on account of the constant deaths and brewing competition from other genres. Rocky was speaking on his desire to have his art at the forefront, but acknowledged the string of rapper deaths is affecting him.
TMZ.com
DJ Quik Says He Deserves to Be Dr. Dre's Music Equal
Dr. Dre and DJ Quik both hail from Compton, both have produced for countless rap artists and both are considered production geniuses in their own right -- so, Quik's wondering why the comparisons stop there. His point is only Dre is featured on Forbes' lists, had his own Super Bowl...
TMZ.com
The Weeknd Earns 4th Diamond Certification With 'Can't Feel My Face'
The Weeknd is adding yet another career achievement to his resume -- his FOURTH diamond certification!!!. The Toronto-bred megastar's 2015 party starter "Can’t Feel My Face" received its flowers from the Recording Industry Association of America on Tuesday -- an award for selling 10 million records sold overall. The...
TMZ.com
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss
Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
TMZ.com
Elon Musk Tells Groveling Paps He's Not Doing Autographs Anymore
Elon Musk is above doing autographs at this point in his life -- something the paparazzi learned the hard (and cold) way while trying to catch the dude out in the wild. The Twitter chief landed at Dulles International Airport Saturday night -- just outside of D.C. proper -- and while he was getting into a waiting Tesla with a security detail in tow ... he was greeted by a swarm of photographers outside who apparently wanted his John Hancock.
TMZ.com
LL Cool J Salutes Nas & 21 Savage's Collaboration and Unity
LL Cool J is all for Nas and 21 Savage settling their differences in the studio ... even in the competitive arena known as hip hop!!!. We linked with Mr. Rock the Bells outside the Kennedy Center Honors Sunday night, and he had nothing but praise for "One Mic, One Gun" ... the end result of the fever started by 21 when he referred to Nas as "irrelevant" in terms of the current rap scene.
TMZ.com
UFC's Natan Levy Says He's Getting More Hate Since Calling Out Kanye's Antisemitism
Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy says he's getting more hate -- but also a ton of support -- since calling out Kanye West for his repeated antisemitism. Levy, who was raised in Herzliya, Israel, met with the media on Saturday in Orlando after beating Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision and issued a stern warning to Ye.
