WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO