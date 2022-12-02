ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree

Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
SYRACUSE, UT

