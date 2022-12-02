Read full article on original website
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
Teen admits to manslaughter in connection to shooting near Hunter High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.
West Jordan man used ex's phone to lure victim, then shoot at him, police say
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man is accused of using his ex-girlfriend's phone to lure a man to his location and then fire more than a dozen rounds at him, according to prosecutors. Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of...
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle, crashing into Logan home
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested Monday after he led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then crashed into a Logan home. Trooper Matt Roper with Utah Highway Patrol said the pursuit started after reports of a stolen GMC Yukon in Brigham City. During...
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash
West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend as 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.
Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree
Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
Three men charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery during drug dispute
Three men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, among other things, during a drug dispute in Kearns last month
Friends remember woman killed in Provo hit-and-run accident
Friends and colleagues of the Provo woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Provo shared their memories in tribute days after her shocking death.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Man charged with murder of woman outside a nightclub last month
The man who killed a 28-year-old woman outside a nightclub last month has been officially charged with First Degree murder
SWAT team responds to Lehi office building on reports of suspect with gun
Police officers and members of a SWAT team are at an active scene in Lehi where a man reportedly entered an office building with a gun.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
