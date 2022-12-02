Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
worldboxingnews.net
Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating
Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Conor McGregor claps back at Joe Rogan for implying the UFC superstar's new look is a result of PEDs
It didn't take long for Conor McGregor to respond to UFC commentator Joe Rogan's accusation that the MMA fighter's urine would test positive for drugs.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Boxing Insider
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman On A Fury-Usyk Fight: “This Is A Perfect Time To Do A Unification,”
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman uttered those exact words to Sky Sports on Monday. By doing so, Sulaiman indicated he would like to see a heavyweight title throwdown between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the near future. The winner of that fight would become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis reigned supreme two decades ago.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
Tyson Fury’s undisputed super-fight against Oleksandr Usyk to be confirmed in ‘a couple of weeks’, reveals Bob Arum
TYSON FURY and Oleskandr Usyk's undisputed super-fight could be confirmed in "a couple of weeks". Usyk watched from ringside as Fury dominated Derek Chisora over ten rounds of their trilogy fight at Tottenham's stadium. It leaves nothing in the way of a historic, first ever four-belt heavyweight unification bout next...
Stephen Thompson reveals the conversation he had with Kevin Holland during last night’s UFC Orlando main event
Stephen Thompson returned to the win column in last night’s UFC Orlando bout with Kevin Holland. Thompson climbed to (17-6-1) snapping a two-fight skid after forcing Holland to retire on the stool as the fight was headed into the fifth and final round. The pair had the Amway Center...
Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle
To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
Boxing Scene
Arum: ‘In the United States, Eddie Hearn is Considered a Joke’
Bob Arum continues to view Eddie Hearn as a failure, at least as it pertains to the American promotional landscape. Arum, the nonagenarian founder of Las Vegas-based Top Rank, responded to comments Hearn made in a recent interview in which the Matchroom head suggested Arum is mentally incoherent because of his predilection for smoking marijuana and eating edibles. Arum has frequently praised the medicinal effects he garners from marijuana.
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk had an intense face-off inside the ring
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice already and now it’s time to take on the best that Britain has to offer in the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury. It will make for a massive fight and will surely be a sell out wherever the fight takes place. Who do you see coming out on top in that one? Don’t write off Oleksandr Usyk, a lot of people did against Joshua and he beat him twice!
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
Comments / 0