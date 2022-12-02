ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne unhappy with third-down offense: 'We need to scheme up better'

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsYnc_0jVCmygn00

New England Patriots players aren't happy with their team's recent offensive performances following a second consecutive loss.

First, quarterback Mac Jones profanely called out the offensive playcalling in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Jones finished with just 4.9 yards per pass attempt and most of his passes were thrown within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, per Next Gen Stats.

Then, veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne flat-out said the Patriots need to come up with better plays on third down:

"We need to scheme up better," Bourne said. "... That's not my job, my job is to just run the call, but as we all can see, they had what — 30 first downs and we had eight? So something they were doing against us is working and something we're doing against them wasn't working, so it's just about figuring it out each week. We've still got life, but we need to hurry and pick it up."

The Patriots converted just 6-of-22 third down attempts against the Bills and only 55-of-152 on the season so far for an abysmal 36.2 percent conversion rate. That ranks 27th in the league before the rest of the Week 13 slate – right above the Indianapolis Colts and right below the Tennessee Titans. For a 6-6 Patriots team still vying for a playoff spot, that's not going to cut it when teams like the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs convert more than 50 percent of their third down attempts.

Bourne's comments are either a compliment to the Patriots' opponents or an indictment on first-year offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who used to help run the Patriots' defense before he left for the Detroit Lions' head coaching position in 2018.

Now, the Patriots did have one of the toughest schedules heading into this year, according to Sharp Football Analytics, but Patricia's offense has also declined with relatively the same personnel as former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had in 2021 before he left for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job.

Consider this: The Patriots' offense under McDaniels ranked sixth in points, 15th in yards and 10th in third-down conversion percentage in 2021. Patricia's offense, meanwhile, ranks sixth in points, 15th in yards and the aforementioned 27th in third-down conversion.

The only major difference between 2021 and 2022 is Patricia taking over.

Things won't get easier for the Patriots in the final weeks of the season, either. New England faces the ninth-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon, including another game against the Bills and the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots also play a playoff-hungry Cincinnati Bengals squad on Christmas Eve.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Lamar Jackson reportedly suffered PCL sprain, considered 'week-to-week' by Ravens coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens fans held their collective breath when Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that the injury wasn't season-ending. On Monday, the prognosis appeared to improve, with Harbaugh telling reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week."
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Baker Mayfield released by Panthers, team confirms

CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over. The quarterback was released by the Panthers Monday, the team confirmed. The announcement was expected after Darnold was named the starter for the Panthers’ next game in Seattle, with P.J. Walker as his backup. In a news conference Monday, coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield had asked to be released after learning the team would have Darnold as the starter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she's investing, she also isn't afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings

The NFL schedule makers would do well to give us more big fantasy matchups headlined by young, talented quarterbacks. Week 13 gave us the latest in the budding rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Week 14 will give us what we all hope will be a coast-to-coast battle for years to come when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
WSOC Charlotte

All eyes on Prime Time: At Colorado, Deion Sanders will shake things up in an ever-changing college football world

College football’s disruptor officially arrived over the weekend. It occurred sometime between telling his Jackson State team — filmed and then released on social media, of course — that he was leaving for Colorado and telling his Colorado team — filmed and then released on social media, of course — that they might want to transfer because each guy who goes means "the more room you make."
BOULDER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy