Scottsdale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. A man driving the westbound...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 killed, 2 injured after fiery car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were killed and two others were injured -- one critically -- after a vehicle caught fire after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victims were trapped inside the burning car at about 10:15 p.m. MST and died before they could escape, KPNX-TV reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Phoenix. The incident occurred late Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing mid-block south on McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.
PHOENIX, AZ

