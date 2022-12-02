Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
fox10phoenix.com
Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. A man driving the westbound...
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
AZFamily
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police reveal what likely set off school lockdowns after reviewing surveillance footage
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two Scottsdale schools were in lockdown after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said on Dec. 2. Days later, police detailed what was learned after an investigation. "It was determined through student interviews and a review of video surveillance footage that...
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
ABC 15 News
Family of Fry's employee stabbed on the job speaks out for the first time
MESA, AZ — A family is speaking out after a Mesa Fry's employee was stabbed on the job. The family of 61-year-old Robert Luera tells ABC15 he nearly died. The attack happened at the Fry's near Ellsworth and Broadway, the day before Thanksgiving. "He at Fry's for 20 years...
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
3 killed, 2 injured after fiery car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Three people were killed and two others were injured -- one critically -- after a vehicle caught fire after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victims were trapped inside the burning car at about 10:15 p.m. MST and died before they could escape, KPNX-TV reported.
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Jackson Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman down in the roadway. The victim, 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, had obvious...
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
AZFamily
Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
KTAR.com
Fry’s worker in Mesa accused of stabbing employee after feeling ‘disrespected’
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Mesa after he allegedly stabbed a grocery store coworker he felt disrespected him last month, authorities said. Henry Mcleod, 37, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Phoenix. The incident occurred late Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing mid-block south on McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.
Comments / 0