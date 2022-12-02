Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Boost Patient Outcome
MMSI - Free Report) recently announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance. The new device is the latest...
Zacks.com
Masimo (MASI) Announces Positive Study Results on PBM by SpHb
MASI - Free Report) announced the findings of a prospective, double-blinded, randomized, controlled trial where researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on blood transfusion management for adult patients undergoing elective major surgery with anticipated blood loss of 20% or more. The results of the latest prospective study were published in the Journal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.
Zacks.com
Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe
BIIB - Free Report) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to...
Zacks.com
Science Applications (SAIC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SAIC - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. The bottom line increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.85 per share. Revenues inched up 1% year over year to $1.91...
Zacks.com
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
CALM - Free Report) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 3.15% in...
Zacks.com
Milestone Scientific, Inc. (MLSS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
MLSS - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings picture....
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Seeks FDA Nod for Bivalent COVID Jab in Infants
PFE - Free Report) and partner BioNTech ( BNTX - Free Report) announced that they have submitted a regulatory filing to the FDA seeking emergency approval for its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be used as the third dose (3-µg) in its three-dose primary series for children aged six months through four years.
Zacks.com
Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Hits New 52-Week High
ITA - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 25.6% from its 52-week low price of $91.02/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Silk Road Medical (SILK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
GMAB - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $47.5 in the previous session. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR has gained 19% since the start of the year compared to the -15.2% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -15.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.
Zacks.com
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
TTEK - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Zacks.com
Accenture (ACN) Announces the Acquisition of Fiftyfive5
ACN - Free Report) announced that it acquired the customer insights and advisory company, Fiftyfive5, for an undisclosed amount. Established in 2010, Fiftyfive5 offers customer insight-driven strategy, customer insight-optimized execution and performance measurement for brands. The company’s expertise includes opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking. It serves clients across consumer goods & services, health & public services, financial services, travel, digital, communications & media, and technology.
Comments / 0