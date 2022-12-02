ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami

By Robert Gregson
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season.

After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his way in the new offensive scheme. He was injured later in the season, unable to ride the momentum he was picking up.

A sturdy pocket passer, Van Dyke has the arm talent of an NFL quarterback and fits the mold of traditional drop-back passers.

A potential top-50 pick heading into the year, that draft projection would have taken a massive hit should Van Dyke have decided to declare. Deciding to return to school is a smart one for several reasons.

Teams will want to see improved decision-making and better processing from Van Dyke. A second year in the offensive system that Josh Gattis has brought in will only help.

Early returns on the 2024 quarterback class are promising, headlined by Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. It will be tough for Van Dyke to crack their projections, but a strong year could place him in the first-round conversation.

NFLDraftBible

