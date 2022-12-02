ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' Middleton probable to make his season debut Friday

Price County Review
Price County Review
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery.

The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks' Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 31-year-old Middleton hasn't played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused him to miss the remainder of that series and all of the Bucks' Eastern Conference semifinal seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics.

He underwent surgery on his left wrist last summer and has been recovering from that injury ever since.

Middleton earned his third All-Star selection last season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Bucks have a 15-5 record in Middleton's absence and are second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Celtics.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

