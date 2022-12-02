Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in W.Va. fall below 1,000 again; alert map shifts more into green
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dipped back under 1,000 again on Monday, the county alert map shifted back more into the green and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported active cases were at 903 -a...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
WV ranked one of the best driving states, 3rd best in nation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Most states think they have bad drivers, but a new report reveals which ones actually do. According to quotewizard.com, drivers in West Virginia have gone from first to second to third on the list of best driving states because of their increasing numbers in speeding tickets. The Mountain State ranks 48th […]
wchstv.com
Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
wchstv.com
More than 2,100 businesses, homes in W.Va. to get internet service through partnership
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has signed multimillion-dollar grants that will allow Comcast to begin a fiber network expansion project and provide internet service to more than 2,100 unserved homes and businesses across the state. Comcast next month will begin a buildout...
wchstv.com
West Virginia teachers say they feel micromanaged, voice concerns at listening session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local teachers said they feel micromanaged and asked for more flexibility with curriculum rules during a listening session Monday in Charleston. The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers partnered with the West Virginia Education Association to put together listening sessions across West Virginia called Solutions for Success. Monday night, they visited Mary C. Snow Elementary.
Did you see the fireball meteor that passed over West Virginia?
A fireball meteor passed just south of Morgantown, West Virginia last week, according to the NASA Meteor Watch.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
Metro News
Campaign aims to help low-income West Virginia children access health insurance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new outreach campaign in West Virginia aims to help low-income families obtain and maintain health insurance coverage for their children. The campaign, Connecting Kids to Coverage West Virginia, launched Monday at CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s a $1.48 million three-year...
WTRF
WV Attorney General joins other states asking UPS and FedEx to clarify policies to track firearm sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. Reports indicate that...
New West Virginia Governor candidate on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss a new Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor, healthcare and National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. In Segment One, Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor Del. Moore Capito comes on to talk about his announcement. Laure Marino with the Center for […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. DHHR has...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
WTRF
Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
Metro News
Air ambulance provider reports EMS worker shortage, seeks legislative help
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The shortage of trained EMS workers in the state is a crisis that now includes air ambulances. HealthNet Aeromedical Services President and CEO Clinton Burley said just like their ground counterparts, if they have no staff they cannot provide services to the community. “It has reached...
The Best Place To Live In West Virginia
West Virginia isn't fully remote, as it has numerous moderately sized cities throughout it. Here's why Cheat Lake is one of the best towns to consider in WV.
WTRF
Gov. Justice announces lifetime hunter and anglers license giveaway during December
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced on December 2, that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for the fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.
