West Virginia State

West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location

(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
WV ranked one of the best driving states, 3rd best in nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Most states think they have bad drivers, but a new report reveals which ones actually do. According to quotewizard.com, drivers in West Virginia have gone from first to second to third on the list of best driving states because of their increasing numbers in speeding tickets. The Mountain State ranks 48th […]
Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
West Virginia teachers say they feel micromanaged, voice concerns at listening session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local teachers said they feel micromanaged and asked for more flexibility with curriculum rules during a listening session Monday in Charleston. The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers partnered with the West Virginia Education Association to put together listening sessions across West Virginia called Solutions for Success. Monday night, they visited Mary C. Snow Elementary.
New West Virginia Governor candidate on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss a new Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor, healthcare and National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. In Segment One, Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor Del. Moore Capito comes on to talk about his announcement. Laure Marino with the Center for […]
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
