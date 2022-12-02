Read full article on original website
Mitchell scores 43, Davis leaves early as Cavs beat Lakers
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 win on Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James' only visit home this season.
How to Watch Warriors-Jazz Game On Wednesday
The Golden State Warriors (13-12) and Utah Jazz (14-12) will play each other on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
