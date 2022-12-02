Man charged after victim arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to the head, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged and another remains hospitalized after a shooting last month .

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they have charged Derek Calvin Speaks for a shooting that happened on Nov. 6.

A man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head just after 2 a.m. the morning of Nov. 6 by two friends. Investigators later determined the shooting happened on Burke Street.

They believe Speaks and the victim knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

A warrant was issued for Speaks on Nov. 23 for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He turned himself in on Nov. 29.

The victim remains in the hospital.

