Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for smashing man’s head with cinderblock, stealing his car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he smashed another man’s head with a cinderblock and stole his car last month on the East Side. Giovanni Gomez-Dehoyos, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery in the Nov. 6 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
Family says Cantu was suffering 'complications to his stomach and digestive track'
The 17-year-old was previously in the hospital for nearly two months after being shot in October
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating
DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
KENS 5
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
Ask Texas! I Dog Sat My Girls Dog And Lost Him For A Couple Days Should I Tell Her!
Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?
fox4news.com
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
Texas Baby Kidnapped 51 Years Ago Just Reunited with Her Family
Can you imagine discovering your 22-month-old infant has been kidnapped by the babysitter and not knowing if your baby was safe or even alive?. You'd likely never give up hope or give up looking for her, and that's exactly what the Apantencl family of Ft. Worth Texas can attest to.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend For 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
Cassandra Gutierrez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0