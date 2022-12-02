ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN TV NBC 6

Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating

DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Ask Texas! I Dog Sat My Girls Dog And Lost Him For A Couple Days Should I Tell Her!

Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

