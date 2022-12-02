ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday

According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A to preview Nebraska

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson previewed the Hoosiers game against Nebraska with the media on Tuesday. The second year head coach also spoke extensively about IU’s first loss of the season against Rutgers. Indiana (7-1, 0-1) and Nebraska tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska

Watch IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson’s Monday radio show with guest host Austin Render. The pair discussed Indiana’s split last week against North Carolina and Rutgers, and previewed a game this week against Nebraska. Director of Basketball Operations Steven Surface was the guest in the final segment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims

Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. “Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they’re interested...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision

The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers — The Report Card

OFFENSE (F) It was just a matter of time until someone forced Indiana to win from the perimeter. Leave it to a Big Ten coach to figure that out. Rutgers was throwing double, even triple teams on post touches. And the extra bodies were coming from different places throughout the game. At times it seemed as if all five Rutgers defenders were in the paint.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss loss to Rutgers

Watch as Indiana’s Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss a 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday evening in Piscataway, N.J. The Hoosiers (7-1) will host Nebraska on Wednesday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Linebacker Dasan McCullough will enter the transfer portal

Linebacker Dasan McCullough became the latest high profile IU football player to announce his departure from the program. He broke the news on Sunday evening on his social media accounts. “First off I would like to say thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin and the entire coaching staff at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN

