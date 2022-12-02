Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday
According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A to preview Nebraska
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson previewed the Hoosiers game against Nebraska with the media on Tuesday. The second year head coach also spoke extensively about IU’s first loss of the season against Rutgers. Indiana (7-1, 0-1) and Nebraska tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU forward Miller Kopp Q&A as Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska
Watch as Indiana forward Miller Kopp takes questions from the media in advance of Indiana’s Wednesday game against Nebraska. Indiana (7-1, 1-0) will host the Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday (BTN).
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU football top man Kevin Wilson gets another head coach position
It took Kevin Wilson six years to find the right fit, but the former IU football head coach is back to leading a college program. The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school’s 34th head football coach. Wilson, who has 31 years...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska
Watch IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson’s Monday radio show with guest host Austin Render. The pair discussed Indiana’s split last week against North Carolina and Rutgers, and previewed a game this week against Nebraska. Director of Basketball Operations Steven Surface was the guest in the final segment.
My Two Cents: Red Flags Went Up on Saturday For Indiana, But For How Long?
Poor shooting and a lack of toughness did in Indiana at Rutgers on Saturday, and it raised some red flags as to how good this team can be. Even the Rutgers players knew they could be more physical than Indiana, and they were. For Indiana, were those lessons learned?
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims
Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. “Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they’re interested...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision
The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers — The Report Card
OFFENSE (F) It was just a matter of time until someone forced Indiana to win from the perimeter. Leave it to a Big Ten coach to figure that out. Rutgers was throwing double, even triple teams on post touches. And the extra bodies were coming from different places throughout the game. At times it seemed as if all five Rutgers defenders were in the paint.
crimsonquarry.com
Illinois at Indiana: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more
Indiana women’s basketball, the No. 5 team in the nation, will play their first Big Ten game of the season this afternoon when Illinois visits Assembly Hall. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Game Notes. Indiana (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) remains undefeated after a huge...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss loss to Rutgers
Watch as Indiana’s Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss a 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday evening in Piscataway, N.J. The Hoosiers (7-1) will host Nebraska on Wednesday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at...
thedailyhoosier.com
Linebacker Dasan McCullough will enter the transfer portal
Linebacker Dasan McCullough became the latest high profile IU football player to announce his departure from the program. He broke the news on Sunday evening on his social media accounts. “First off I would like to say thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin and the entire coaching staff at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Comments / 0