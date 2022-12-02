ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScreenCrush

Comments / 6

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'

Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy