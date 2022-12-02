Read full article on original website
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'
Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Actress In The Cancelled Game Of Thrones Spinoff Shares Her Feelings On What Happened
Denise Gough was set to appear in the Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon before it got the ax by HBO.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
It Took Home Alone Fans A Long Time To Realize Angels With Filthy Souls Is A Fake Movie
The holiday classic "Home Alone" is one of the most beloved films of the '90s. Starring Macaulay Culkin as the mischievous lead, Kevin McCallister, the film follows the 8-year-old's unexpected staycation after his busy family hops on a plane for a Christmas trip to Paris without realizing he isn't with them.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
