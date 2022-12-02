Britney Spears’ pop songs to feature in Broadway musical

A stage musical about feminist princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will open on Broadway this summer.

Once Upon A One More Time, featuring Spears’ hits, including Oops!… I Did It Again, Lucky, Stronger and Toxic, will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre in New York.

The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and The Little Mermaid among them — who are transformed after reading The Feminine Mystique, a landmark feminist text.

Once Upon A One More Time first played at the Washington-based Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for its more stately offerings. It will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Using already proven, popular songs to fuel a musical on Broadway has recently led to shows with music from The Temptations, Bob Dylan, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner and Alanis Morissette.

Many of Spears’ hits are in &Juliet — a jukebox musical now on Broadway that celebrates one of her writing partners and producers, Max Martin.

The musical is another step in the independence of Spears after her conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.

