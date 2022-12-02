Read full article on original website
Related
One Person Killed, Two Others Injured in Southwest Minnesota Crash
Tracy, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 14 when it left the roadway just east of Tracy and struck some trees just after 6:00 p.m.
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Renville rape suspect has court date Wednesday
(Olivia MN-) A man from Renville has a court date Wednesday (2:45) on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. 23-year-old Jordan Frietag is charged with 6 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and appears before Judge Laurence Stratton. Freitag is free on $75,000 conditional bail. Court records say Freitag sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Danube July 24th, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of holding the victim down during the alleged attack. Jones is charged with 2 counts of Aiding and Abetting 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom police investigate break-in, theft
A DeWalt half-inch drill is missing and police are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1300 block of Third Avenue in Windom. According to the report, which was received by police last week, the date of the theft is a bit unclear. Police were told only that it occurred sometime within the past three weeks.
