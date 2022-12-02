ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum makes national championship prediction

The national championship game isn’t so far away anymore with the 2022 college football regular season and championship Saturday officially in the books. Predictions for how the College Football Playoff will shake out are abound, and there seems to be a large notion that the Georgia Bulldogs will repeat to win it all yet again. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently gave his thoughts on who he thought could win it all.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayshon Boutte, LSU standout WR, announces 2023 decision

Kayshon Boutte has made the call on 2023 and he’s electing to return to LSU for his senior season. The standout wide receiver announced his choice on Twitter. “The goal is to always win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward. I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff, and training staff. It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results,” Boutte said. “While some stories will end here, mine will not…Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a national championship!!!”
saturdaydownsouth.com

2 SEC teams among top 5 in Monday transfer portal departures

Transfer portal activity is ramping up quickly across the country now that championship weekend has come and gone. The numbers for Monday’s entries alone are staggering. 247Sports is keeping close tabs on what’s happening with the portal each day and on Monday evening tweeted out the 5 programs that had seen the most players enter the portal throughout the day.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman

Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
