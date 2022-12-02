Read full article on original website
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
whcuradio.com
Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
Health department has located dog in biting incident
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
whcuradio.com
Health officials in Ithaca seek info about dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for information about a dog to rule out a rabies infection in Ithaca. Officials say a brown, brindle pit bull or pit mix bit someone in Stewart Park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The dog is possibly named Chico and was being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long salt and pepper hair. If the dog can be observed to be healthy by the health officials, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
whcuradio.com
TCAT wants riders to ignore posts about spring service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Flu cases rise in Broome County
As finals week approaches, flu season is underway in Broome County. According to the New York State (NYS) Flu Tracker, as of the week of Nov. 20, 231 total cases of influenza type A have been confirmed in Broome County, a 76 percent increase from the week of Nov. 13. There have been 27,171 total confirmed cases in New York state, compared to only 1,137 cases at the same time last year.
whcuradio.com
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
whcuradio.com
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
whcuradio.com
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
whcuradio.com
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
14850.com
December 5 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 25,442 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 35 more than on Friday, and a total of 1,955,563 tests conducted. They say there are also 8 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,147 submitted through their online portal. As...
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
