Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Christian McCaffrey ahead of 49ers-Dolphins

Richard Sherman: 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘nightmare scenario’; Nick Bosa deserves NFL honors
Despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, you can sense a shift in the hopes of The Faithful. The fanbase already had to endure losing one starting quarterback in Trey Lance. Then on Sunday, it watched another go down for the season when Jimmy Garoppolo exited after the first offensive drive with a broken foot.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t require surgery, might return in 7-8 weeks for playoffs
Maybe all is not lost for the San Francisco 49ers. If the defense can carry the team into the playoffs and the Niners make a deep run, perhaps we will see Jimmy Garoppolo again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers quarterback, once thought to be lost for the season...
49ers-Dolphins: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams set to play; Spencer Burford among 4 inactives for Niners
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 13 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. OL Spencer Burford (ankle) TE Ross Dwelley. DT T.Y. McGill. LB Curtis Robinson. San Francisco listed four players...
“It really sucks”: Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, other 49ers react to heartbreaking Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
When Kyle Juszczyk was getting ready to head back onto the field for the San Francisco 49ers' second offensive drive of the game against the Miami Dolphins, he noticed rookie quarterback Brock Purdy warming up. The fullback was confused. "I didn't see him get hurt," Juszczyk said after the game...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter
Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Why Trent Williams calls Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘godsend’ for the 49ers
"When I see Jimmy, I see a winner," San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner when asked about his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has attracted his fair share of criticisms over the years. Most of that started after the 2019 season, with much of the blame for a Super Bowl loss placed on the quarterback's shoulders.
49ers push forward with Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson, didn’t submit claim for Baker Mayfield
The San Francisco 49ers did not submit a claim for former Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. There was a lot of speculation that they might, giving rookie Brock Purdy a veteran backup with plenty of starting experience. Mayfield is headed to the NFC West, though. He will...
49ers vs. Dolphins offensive grades: Can Brock Purdy be the answer going forward?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins in a 33-17 victory, but it came with unfortunate news as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot and is expected to miss at least the next 7-8 weeks of the regular season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, after Garoppolo's injury on...
Fred Warner: 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy at QB
On Monday morning, NFL legend Jerry Rice declared that everyone on the San Francisco 49ers roster will need to step up their game now that the team is down to QB3 on the depth chart. Rookie Brock Purdy, the last overall pick in this year's draft, will be the quarterback moving forward after Jimmy Garoppolo went down early in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Confident Brock Purdy shines in first extended action at QB for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could have gone in the wrong direction on Sunday after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, but thanks to a clutch performance by rookie Brock Purdy, their offense didn't miss a beat in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
49ers officially sign QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers officially announced that they have signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal. News of the signing was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17, following the news that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury.
Rapoport: 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo open to QB returning in 2023
Could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023? No one thought it was possible he would be on the roster for Week 1 of this season, so it's impossible to say anything with certainty about next season. "A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably...
49ers will discuss Baker Mayfield but Kyle Shanahan is comfortable with current situation
There has been a lot of media speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might be interested in quarterback Baker Mayfield after losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season to a broken foot. The Carolina Panthers released Mayfield, who enters the waiver wire. San Francisco sits at No. 24...
Jerry Rice on 49ers QB Brock Purdy: “You could tell he was in complete control”
Brock Purdy, the last overall pick in this year's draft, was anything but irrelevant during Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The rookie quarterback stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who went down early with a season-ending foot injury. The game and the situation weren't too big for Purdy. The...
Arik Armstead the 49ers’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
The NFL announced today the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead was the nominee for the San Francisco 49ers. This is Armstead's third consecutive nomination. Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious awards, the Walter Payton NFL...
49ers’ Hassan Ridgeway to miss 6-8 weeks; Shanahan provides injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after his team's fifth consecutive win, and provided some injury updates. QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoing testing. The biggest 49ers injury news from Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was the loss...
