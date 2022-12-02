Read full article on original website
Related
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro
StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
School Bus Safety Enforcement Coming December 7
Promoting school bus safety for bus drivers and students will be the focus of a school bus safety event Wednesday, Dec. 7 sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said officers will ride school buses and watch for vehicles that do not stop...
Shellie Deal Promoted to Sergeant of Fleet Services by Sheriff’s Department
Shellie Deal was promoted by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Monday, December 5, 2022, as sergeant of Fleet Services at the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Deal will be responsible for the maintenance and acquisition of vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. She has handled accounts payable for Fleet Services for several years....
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times. The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
Silver Alert Issued for Rutherford County Man Saly Mouthouta
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for a 61 y/o man missing from Rutherford Co. Saly Mouthouta has black hair, and brown eyes is 5’1”, and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen on Nov. 30. If you have info on where Saly may be, please call Rutherford Co...
Don’t Miss the Murfreesboro Christmas Tree Lighting Friday Night
Murfreesboro will hold its Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2. WHERE: Murfreesboro Square, 225 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place in the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
Bryant Gregory Promoted to Lieutenant by Sheriff’s Department
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Patrol Sgt. Bryant Gregory to lieutenant in the Judicial Services Division Monday, December 5, 2022. He will supervise the Transport Division deputies. Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He was promoted to detective three years later. He was promoted as a patrol sergeant in 2012....
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa
If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. 1. Grecian Pizzeria. 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. Dec. 17,...
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors
After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of...
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event...
Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23. On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair...
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
OBITUARY: Katherine Moser Flowers
Katherine Moser Flowers, age 81, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Katherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born February 16, 1941, in Davidson County to Edgar Vernon Moser and Ophelia Lucille Jordan Moser and was one of five...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0