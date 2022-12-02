ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Army Times

Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Army Times

In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself

British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
Army Times

Living legend: WWII fighter pilot gets honorary promotion

Retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson, a 100-year-old World War II flying ace, received an honorary promotion to brigadier general by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown in a ceremony Friday at the Aerospace Museum of California. A flying or fighter ace is a military aviator...
ARIZONA STATE
Army Times

Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― As donations to Ukraine strain allied munitions stockpiles, the U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” ramp up in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years, its chief weapons buyer said Saturday. Those plans hinge on emergency spending for Ukraine...
IOWA STATE
Army Times

Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act

This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
Army Times

Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system

The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
ARIZONA STATE
Army Times

Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy

A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
ALABAMA STATE
Army Times

How Army commands are responding to ‘targeted’ N.C. power outage

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county, which includes an area where residents assigned to one of the Army’s largest and busiest bases live. Authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Army Times

Satellite images show new Russian military facility in Mariupol

Newly released satellite imagery shows a new Russian military compound in Mariupol, Ukraine, complete with a Russian Army slogan atop the roof, according to Maxar Technologies. According to Maxar, the military compound is in the north-center of the city. The company released the images Friday, along with images taken in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Army Times

Military COVID-19 vaccine mandate repealed in defense bill compromise

House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday night unveiled plans for a compromise defense authorization bill which would boost the military budget by 8% over fiscal 2022 levels and rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The $858 billion plan (which includes roughly $817 billion in Department of...
Army Times

How does military life affect teens? Landmark study aims to find out.

About 40,000 military members and veterans with children ages 11 to 17 are being invited to participate in a Defense Department study that looks at the health and well-being of military-connected youth and their families. These parents are getting their invitations by email and through postal mail. Parents will be...
Army Times

The military fielded over 200 domestic extremism reports last year

The services took in 211 reports of domestic extremism between October 2021 and September 2022, 183 of which launched investigations, according to data in a recently released report by the Defense Department inspector general. Of those, 48 service members were subject to military legal action and 112 were referred to...
Army Times

Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 8 years in fellow soldier’s death

A Fort Riley, Kansas soldier received a sentence of more than eight years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow soldier. Spc. Jalen Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty to that lesser charge on Dec. 2, Stripes.com reported. Thomas had faced a...
RILEY, KS

