Cumberland County, PA

WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

A proposed Chick-fil-A in Cumberland County is creating a flap over traffic

A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Upper Allen Township is facing opposition from residents who are concerned the chicken chain will create more traffic. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners will review final land development plans for the fast food restaurant at the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike during a Dec. 7 public meeting. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist Church and near a new Penn State Health Medical building.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters

Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
NEWPORT, PA
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report

A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility

A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on office, retail and apartment buildings at large mixed-use development

The company that is developing North Cornwall Commons, a large-mixed use property in Lebanon County is building a new headquarters. And the new headquarters for Byler Holdings will be located at North Cornwall Commons at 118 Springwood Drive in North Cornwall Township. The company is moving its headquarters from at one of its golf courses, Iron Valley Golf Course in Cornwall.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
