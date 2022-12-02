Read full article on original website
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Gas prices; governor’s memories; Farm Show milkshakes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Lot to lots: Plans for the Beltway Towne Center, in Cumberland County at the former Park Inn by Radisson, have been submitted to Hampden Township for review. The center is to be anchored by a warehouse club along with about a dozen smaller units.
A proposed Chick-fil-A in Cumberland County is creating a flap over traffic
A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Upper Allen Township is facing opposition from residents who are concerned the chicken chain will create more traffic. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners will review final land development plans for the fast food restaurant at the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike during a Dec. 7 public meeting. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist Church and near a new Penn State Health Medical building.
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
Missing Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Chester County Thought To Be In Harrisburg: Authorities
A 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday is wanted on drug charges filed Saturday, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth McCartney of Millersburg who was last seen by her family members in Upper Paxton Township on Dec. 2 around 8 a.m. On Dec....
Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.
Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters
Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Self-storage brokerage purchases 43,000-square-foot building to serve as new HQ
A company that specializes in self-storage real estate has a new place to call home. The Investment Real Estate Group of Companies purchased a 43,000-square-foot building on Nov. 8 at 320 N. George St. in York to serve as its new headquarters. The firm moved to the new headquarters last week from 10 Bentzel Mill Road in Manchester Township.
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report
A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
abc27.com
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
PennLive.com
Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility
A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
Construction begins on office, retail and apartment buildings at large mixed-use development
The company that is developing North Cornwall Commons, a large-mixed use property in Lebanon County is building a new headquarters. And the new headquarters for Byler Holdings will be located at North Cornwall Commons at 118 Springwood Drive in North Cornwall Township. The company is moving its headquarters from at one of its golf courses, Iron Valley Golf Course in Cornwall.
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
PennLive.com
