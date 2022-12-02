Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Eufy's app now tells you that it sends data to the cloud
In light of the current controversy surrounding Eufy, the company has decided to add a disclaimer to its app. This disclaimer will let people know that footage thumbnails are being uploaded to the cloud when certain settings are enabled. Things are not looking good for the Anker sub-brand. In case...
Android Headlines
AndroidHeadlines will no longer recommend Anker nor Eufy products, Here's why
Here at AndroidHeadlines, we’ve been big fans of Anker and its sub-brands – Eufy, Nebula, Soundcore, etc – for many years. In fact, most of us use their products on a daily basis. They’ve also been a fixture in our buyers’ guides and gift guides for many years. But unfortunately, that has to change.
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
Android Headlines
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
Android Headlines
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter
It appeared last week that a major war was brewing between Twitter and Apple. But the two tech giants seem to have reconciled. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that the iPhone maker has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform. He didn’t elaborate further but added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation with more than 90,000 listeners on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.
Android Headlines
Automated detection will be integral to Twitter content moderation
Twitter last week announced that “automated detection” will be integral to content moderation on the platform going forward. It plans to do away with certain manual reviews and interventions in its moderation process. The company’s Vice President of trust and safety Ella Irwin has now shared more details about its heavy reliance on automation to moderate content.
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 15 has good speakers, and the company wants you to know that
The Ulefone Armor 15 is one of the company’s newest rugged smartphones, and it actually has really good speakers. This phone comes with front-facing symmetrical dual speakers, and Ulefone wants you to know how good they are. That’s why the company released a sound test. The Ulefone Armor...
Android Headlines
First Pixel Watch update brings bug fixes & improvements
The Google Pixel Watch is receiving its first software update. The first-gen Google smartwatch is picking up a handful of bug fixes and improvements with this release. According to the company, it has fixed some irregularities with hands-free profile (HFP) calling and also improved the feature. Google has also added a new setting option to enable or disable the battery saver with a single tap.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Android Headlines
Samsung's forgotten Galaxy A90 5G gets December update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy A90 5G, a 2019 premium mid-range phone that never got a sequel. No, the handset isn’t getting Android 13. It never will. But the company is seeding the latest security patch to the device. The Galaxy A90 5G is picking up the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
Android Headlines
There are beautiful new floral live wallpapers for Pixel Phones
Pixel phones have access to a wide range of curated wallpapers, and it’s an ever-evolving library. Google constantly adds new wallpapers to give to its Pixel phones, and a lot of them come in the Curated Culture category. Thanks to the newest update to Pixel phones, there are some new floral live wallpapers that you can assign today.
Android Headlines
Boredom: best apps to keep yourself entertained in Canada
One of the most annoying feelings one can get is boredom. That empty monotonous feeling in your head where you feel there is nothing to do around you. You can be surrounded by books, technology, or just a beautiful landscape in general, but once you get that feeling of boredom, it’s a hard one to shake off.
Android Headlines
The States may get a Nothing phone after all
The Nothing Phone (1) has been an interesting phone so far. Not exactly “Phone of The Year”, but it’s definitely something new and refreshing. However, it was never made available to the states. That may soon change, as Carl Pei hinted that Nothing could bring a phone coming to the US.
Android Headlines
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
Android Headlines
Pixel phones are getting 'Live Bloom' wallpapers as we speak
Your Google Pixel smartphone is getting a new set of wallpapers, the so-called ‘Live Bloom’ wallpapers. These are rolling out via a Google Play Store update that recently started going out. ‘Live Bloom’ wallpapers are now rolling out to Pixel phones. These wallpapers are a part of...
Android Headlines
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Comments / 0