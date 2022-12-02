Read full article on original website
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Local Musician Plays ’12 Gigs Of Riffmas’ For Charity
Get out of the house, support live and local music, and support a great cause!. After raising over thousands of dollars for families over the last few years, our old friend Riff Johnson is embarking on his annual “12 Gigs of Riffmas” tour, where he plays a series of local shows at various spots, to collect money for people in need right here in our area!
The Hathaway Holiday Lights Display Is Now Open In Veazie
The official start of the 2022 Hathaway Holiday Lights season is underway!. From now until December 25th, the most amazing light show in the area is happening in Veazie. It all happens nightly Dec 1st-9th from 4:30-9:00 and Dec 10th-25 th, from 4:00-9:30. Imagine gazing at over 100,00 Christmas lights? Well, now you can!
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Parade [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 4th. This year the parade stepped off at 4 p.m. from Knowlton Park in Ellsworth heading through downtown Ellsworth!. The parade was great with lots of Grinches and floats and firetrucks all lit up!. Check out the photos and...
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
Bangor Band To Hold Holiday Concert At Peaks Auditorium This Weekend
If it's holiday music you're looking for to get you in the spirit for the season, you're in luck!. Aside from all the other Holiday Happenings in Downtown Bangor, there will also be a holiday concert on Saturday. Under the direction of Principal Conductor Dr. Philp Edelman and Associate Conductor...
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing It’s Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high speed places typically.
This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet
Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
Go ‘Camping With Santa’ At Harvey RV In Bangor
How about a Saturday enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor? How about two Saturdays enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor?. There is certainly no shortage of things to do in the Greater Bangor area this time of year, but we would like to shout out one in particular!. Harvey RV,...
2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
Enjoy Pizza & Pictures With Santa In Bangor December 19th
What are two things that all kids love? Pizza…and Santa Claus!. This is the time of year when there are all sorts of holiday celebrations happening in the Bangor area, and you can add another one to the “nice” list. The crew at Hero’s Sports Grill &...
Ride ‘The Santa Express’ On The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
Since the Hallmark Channel has already begun airing new Christmas movies, we can now officially start talking about the upcoming holiday season. This year, experience the fun of taking a ride with Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, with the Santa Express. Santa and his helpers will transform the train and...
7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
It’s A Pop-Up Food Truck, Beer & Wine Weekend In Winterport
Eat, drink and be merry all weekend long in Winterport!. Now that winter is almost here, it makes me sad that I can't enjoy all of the incredible food trucks here in the Greater Bangor area, but this weekend, you can sample a couple of my personal favorites. Two of...
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
