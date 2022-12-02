ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veazie, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Local Musician Plays ’12 Gigs Of Riffmas’ For Charity

Get out of the house, support live and local music, and support a great cause!. After raising over thousands of dollars for families over the last few years, our old friend Riff Johnson is embarking on his annual “12 Gigs of Riffmas” tour, where he plays a series of local shows at various spots, to collect money for people in need right here in our area!
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The Hathaway Holiday Lights Display Is Now Open In Veazie

The official start of the 2022 Hathaway Holiday Lights season is underway!. From now until December 25th, the most amazing light show in the area is happening in Veazie. It all happens nightly Dec 1st-9th from 4:30-9:00 and Dec 10th-25 th, from 4:00-9:30. Imagine gazing at over 100,00 Christmas lights? Well, now you can!
VEAZIE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Ellsworth Christmas Parade [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 4th. This year the parade stepped off at 4 p.m. from Knowlton Park in Ellsworth heading through downtown Ellsworth!. The parade was great with lots of Grinches and floats and firetrucks all lit up!. Check out the photos and...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

The Brewer Walgreens is Doing It’s Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high speed places typically.
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet

Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Go ‘Camping With Santa’ At Harvey RV In Bangor

How about a Saturday enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor? How about two Saturdays enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor?. There is certainly no shortage of things to do in the Greater Bangor area this time of year, but we would like to shout out one in particular!. Harvey RV,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
MILLINOCKET, ME
foxbangor.com

7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country

Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
BANGOR, ME
