Henderson County, NC

wspa.com

Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade

Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Streets closed for Dickens of a Christmas in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman last seen leaving family’s home in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen in Gaffney. Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen leaving a family members house on Piney Knob Drive on Nov. 30 around dark, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Community brightens up holiday season for children in Upstate hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, family, friends, first responders, and strangers gathered outside Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer. “The hospital at night can be a really lonely place,” said Cathy Stevens. Stevens’ Daughter Halle has spent many nights in that hospital with...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing child in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT Team Called to Mayo Drive in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Watch Christmas movies free in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Library have teamed up to offer Movies on Morgan Square!. During these free events, you’re encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Morgan Square to watch the following:. For more information, click here.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina

Cherokee Co. deputies searching for missing woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Library board votes to move section of parenting books

GAFFNEY, SC

