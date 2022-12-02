Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022. Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.
wpde.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
Upstate children’s museum to hold World WONDERLand event
The Children's Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called 'Winter WONDERLand', celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.
Burke County first responders deliver ambulance of gifts to dozens of families
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — It wasn’t Santa’s sleigh, but an ambulance that delivered Christmas gifts to dozens of Burke County families on Monday. Paramedics, EMTs and others with Burke County Emergency Services spent their own money to ensure kids who might otherwise miss out on Christmas had plenty under the tree.
FOX Carolina
Streets closed for Dickens of a Christmas in Spartanburg
Voters will decide if Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will win reelection or lose his seat to Republican Herschel Walker,. Highlighting what's new in the area including Up on the Roof in Anderson, Upstate private chef, and Bella Vita Collective. Jail cell display in Haywood Mall. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
WLOS.com
Marion Elementary students and staff put on their own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to put on a performance!. Students at Marion Elementary School recently participated in their second annual Thanksgiving parade. It was their own version of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their teacher, Shannon Ward says the idea for the parade came from reading the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for woman last seen leaving family’s home in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen in Gaffney. Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen leaving a family members house on Piney Knob Drive on Nov. 30 around dark, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office accepting gift donations for area kids ages 5-18 in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is putting on its holiday gift drive this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022, at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Each year, the sheriff's office holds the gift drive to benefit children in area schools whose families need extra support...
FOX Carolina
Community brightens up holiday season for children in Upstate hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, family, friends, first responders, and strangers gathered outside Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer. “The hospital at night can be a really lonely place,” said Cathy Stevens. Stevens’ Daughter Halle has spent many nights in that hospital with...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
FOX Carolina
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
FOX Carolina
SWAT Team Called to Mayo Drive in Greenville County
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
SC woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
livingupstatesc.com
Watch Christmas movies free in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Library have teamed up to offer Movies on Morgan Square!. During these free events, you’re encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Morgan Square to watch the following:. For more information, click here.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina
Cherokee Co. deputies searching for missing woman
Governor McMaster has suspended Councilman Donald McKinney after McKinney was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by SLED. OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ARRESTED A MAN AFTER HE ALLEGEDLEY TOUCHED A MINIOR INAPPROPRIATELY. Man Attacks Coworker. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. IN ANDERSON A RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE IS ACCUSED OF ATTACKING...
FOX Carolina
Library board votes to move section of parenting books
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
Comments / 0