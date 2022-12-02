ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne unhappy with third-down offense: 'We need to scheme up better'

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRGsr_0jVCjxYb00

New England Patriots players aren't happy with their team's recent offensive performances following a second consecutive loss.

First, quarterback Mac Jones profanely called out the offensive playcalling in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Jones finished with just 4.9 yards per pass attempt and most of his passes were thrown within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, per Next Gen Stats.

Then, veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne flat-out said the Patriots need to come up with better plays on third down:

"We need to scheme up better," Bourne said. "... That's not my job, my job is to just run the call, but as we all can see, they had what — 30 first downs and we had eight? So something they were doing against us is working and something we're doing against them wasn't working, so it's just about figuring it out each week. We've still got life, but we need to hurry and pick it up."

The Patriots converted just 6-of-22 third down attempts against the Bills and only 55-of-152 on the season so far for an abysmal 36.2 percent conversion rate. That ranks 27th in the league before the rest of the Week 13 slate – right above the Indianapolis Colts and right below the Tennessee Titans. For a 6-6 Patriots team still vying for a playoff spot, that's not going to cut it when teams like the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs convert more than 50 percent of their third down attempts.

Bourne's comments are either a compliment to the Patriots' opponents or an indictment on first-year offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who used to help run the Patriots' defense before he left for the Detroit Lions' head coaching position in 2018.

Now, the Patriots did have one of the toughest schedules heading into this year, according to Sharp Football Analytics, but Patricia's offense has also declined with relatively the same personnel as former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had in 2021 before he left for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job.

Consider this: The Patriots' offense under McDaniels ranked sixth in points, 15th in yards and 10th in third-down conversion percentage in 2021. Patricia's offense, meanwhile, ranks sixth in points, 15th in yards and the aforementioned 27th in third-down conversion.

The only major difference between 2021 and 2022 is Patricia taking over.

Things won't get easier for the Patriots in the final weeks of the season, either. New England faces the ninth-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon, including another game against the Bills and the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots also play a playoff-hungry Cincinnati Bengals squad on Christmas Eve.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina. The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 14: Top adds with six teams on bye, playoff spots on line

The last of the byes is upon us, so, after we get through the week ahead, everyone is back in the fantasy pool. That's the good news. However, six teams will be sidelined in Week 14, which means there's a very good chance you're gonna need to work the wire for reinforcements with playoff spots and seeding on the line. We are, as always, here to help. Each player discussed below is available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for use.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

Lamar Jackson reportedly suffered PCL sprain, considered 'week-to-week' by Ravens coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens fans held their collective breath when Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that the injury wasn't season-ending. On Monday, the prognosis appeared to improve, with Harbaugh telling reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week."
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Week 14: Defense rankings

With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter of their game against the Colts, the Dallas Cowboys led by just a measly two points. Dallas D/ST fantasy managers were wondering what was going on. After all, the Colts aren't an offense to be feared, yet Dallas found itself in a tight 21-19 game nonetheless.
DALLAS, TX
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL’s worst defense, and there doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit — Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros — has been downright dreadful in its past three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Lions never punted.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy