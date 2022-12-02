Read full article on original website
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sheriff of Angelina County has announced his impending retirement. Sheriff Greg Sanches has been in office for a decade, and has decided now is the time to step aside, effective Dec. 31. “It has been an honor for me to serve this county for the...
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
Dragons Kade Godfrey signs with Centenary
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches baseball player Kade Godfrey signed his letter of intent for Centenary College of Louisiana this past Friday,. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes” said Godfrey when asked about his choice to commit. According to Godfrey, he has a lot to thank the Nacogdoches Dragons for in helping him gauge his pitching arm compared to the athletes in the next level.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos had Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown, who performed well multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game, put up double digits. Longview began to get...
