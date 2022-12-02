Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
REPORT: Vast Majority of Americans Should Wait Until 70 to Collect Social Security
The majority of Americans should wait until they’re age 70 to begin collecting their Social Security benefits to maximize their monthly payments, according to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. “Americans are notoriously bad savers,” the authors of the report state. “Large numbers are reaching...
U.S. home prices continue to soften, September data shows
Home prices slowed in September as higher mortgage rates continued to weaken demand, according to a leading measure of U.S. single-family home prices. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices data released Tuesday for September 2022 showed that home price gains declined across the country. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price...
Biden Signs Bill That Staves off Railroad Workers Strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave,...
McMorris Rodgers Demands Fuel Reserve Answers From Energy Secretary
With the 2022 election over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has resumed her demand for answers about why the Biden administration is "mismanaging" the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This week, McMorris Rodgers and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about the...
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening.
Butter Battle: Key Holiday Ingredient Feels Inflation's Pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner...
