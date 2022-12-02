ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Country News

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

U.S. home prices continue to soften, September data shows

Home prices slowed in September as higher mortgage rates continued to weaken demand, according to a leading measure of U.S. single-family home prices. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices data released Tuesday for September 2022 showed that home price gains declined across the country. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price...
Big Country News

McMorris Rodgers Demands Fuel Reserve Answers From Energy Secretary

With the 2022 election over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has resumed her demand for answers about why the Biden administration is "mismanaging" the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This week, McMorris Rodgers and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about the...
Reuters

Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening.
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy