Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in Pa.: report
According to 6ABC, Philadelphia police said a suspect wanted for committing several crimes, including an attempted homicide in Delaware County, has been taken into custody. Zahkee Austin, 22, was arrested by Philadelphia police officers in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. He was arraigned later that morning in Chester County even though he was arrested in the city.
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
Missing Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Chester County Thought To Be In Harrisburg: Authorities
A 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday is wanted on drug charges filed Saturday, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth McCartney of Millersburg who was last seen by her family members in Upper Paxton Township on Dec. 2 around 8 a.m. On Dec....
Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
School bus with dozens of students hit in crossfire of shootout
A school bus carrying 36 high school students was hit in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday, according to reports. Police responded to a report of someone with a gun around 7:30 a.m. in the Route 141 and East Market area of New Castle County, Delaware. The person ran...
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
Threat to Pa. high school made from across state lines: police
A bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of a Chester County high school last month came from a teenager in Delaware, according to police. The threat was called in to Kennett High School around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, according to police. Kennett Consolidated School District administration and the Kennett Square Police Department worked to evacuate all students, then later were able to clear the building with the assistance of K9 units from local departments.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
State Police are looking for tips to help solve Perry County cold case from 1993
DUNCANNON, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would aid their investigation of the murder of Perry County couple in 1993. It's been 29 years since Lynne Marie Stansfield, 46, and Dale Gene Wolf, 43, were found dead in their home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township by emergency personnel responding to a fire.
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Columbia Man ID'd Following Deadly Crash: Lancaster Coroner
A central Pennsylvania man has been identified following a deadly crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities say. The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road, in West Hempfield Township at 2:15 a.m. A deputy coroner responded to the...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
