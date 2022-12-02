Four people were arrested over the weekend on outstanding warrants and other offences. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:30, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 2300 block of South Market Street in reference to a subject with active warrants for his arrest being seen in the area. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who was in a vehicle and ordered him to step out, which he disregard and drove away from Cpl. Dudenhoeffer. Officer Bruno was able to pull out and behind Vela with her emergency equipment activated which Vela continued to disregard as she and Cpl. Dudenhoeffer pursued him. Vela pulled off the roadway in the 2200 block of South Market Street and exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot, but stopped and was able to be taken into custody without further incident. Once in custody, Vela was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as four pills of Trazodone, without a prescription. Vela was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on Warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Criminal Trespass, as well as charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO