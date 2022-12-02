Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR FIRING GUNSHOTS AT PEOPLE
A Navasota man was taken into custody after witnesses say he fired shots at a group of people during the early morning hours on Saturday. Navasota Police responded to the 1200 block of Sauls Street at 5:45am for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at a house and located...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges in separate incidents Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 5:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 2300 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer Morong made contact with the four occupants of the vehicle and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A rear seat passenger, Drekavian Minor, 19 of College Station, admitted to having marijuana, which was recovered during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Minor was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox44news.com
Details released in Belton woman’s murder
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – More details have been released in the death a 47-year-old Belton woman found dead in her home last Thursday. Police found the body of Jennifer James as they investigated a report that the woman had failed to show up for work. Her son, 20-year-old Jasper...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Four people were arrested over the weekend on outstanding warrants and other offences. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:30, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 2300 block of South Market Street in reference to a subject with active warrants for his arrest being seen in the area. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who was in a vehicle and ordered him to step out, which he disregard and drove away from Cpl. Dudenhoeffer. Officer Bruno was able to pull out and behind Vela with her emergency equipment activated which Vela continued to disregard as she and Cpl. Dudenhoeffer pursued him. Vela pulled off the roadway in the 2200 block of South Market Street and exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot, but stopped and was able to be taken into custody without further incident. Once in custody, Vela was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as four pills of Trazodone, without a prescription. Vela was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on Warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Criminal Trespass, as well as charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
kwhi.com
NINE INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Nine people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 40-year-old Derek Vaughn Dabney, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 24-year-old Dharry Klinern Bailey, for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 55-year-old Forrest Bruce Watson, indicted for Theft of Property less than $2,500 with Two...
kwhi.com
TIP LEADS TO NAVASOTA MAN’S DRUG ARREST
A Navasota man was arrested on Friday night after police found a large amount of drugs in his residence. Navasota Police were dispatched at 6:30pm to a house on the 700 block of Teague Street after they received information from Grimes County Precinct Three Constable Wes Male that there were narcotics inside.
kwhi.com
SEALY WOMAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Sealy woman was arrested Friday night on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 7:50, Officer Connor Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Day Street on a vehicle for driving without headlights when required. Officer Caskey made contact with Tarnea Marie Deminck, 21 of Sealy, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Deminck failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO DRUG ARRESTS
Two people were arrested last (Monday) night in Navasota after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in their vehicle. Navasota Police stopped a vehicle for speeding around 9pm near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and FM 379. Officers discovered that the driver, 56-year-old Ronnie Zephyn...
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
Woman killed in central Austin crash identified by police
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Austin.
Austin police investigating death in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a death in South Austin. Police are currently on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Officials confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound. At this time it is unclear if officials are...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
kwhi.com
ONE KILLED IN BURLESON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
DPS Troopers are investigating a traffic crash that occurred this (Monday) morning in Burleson County near Caldwell. According to Sgt. Justin Ruiz, around 6:40am, a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 36 about one mile south of County Road 122. The truck went into the northbound...
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Northbound lanes of I-35 in Round Rock reopening after traffic stop
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are shut down due to police activity, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
fox44news.com
One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash
Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
