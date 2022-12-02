Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
kwhi.com
TWO SPECIAL EVENTS COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER IN 2023
Tickets are on sale starting today (Monday) for two unique events next year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at the Historic Simon Theatre on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m., while Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering will play on Sunday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
KEITH & SUZY HANKINS TO BE FEATURED ON TUMBLEWEED SMITH’S ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’
Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” program tomorrow (Tuesday) on KWHI will have a distinct Brenham flair. Keith and Suzy Hankins, owners of the Ant Street Inn, will talk about their bed and breakfast and about the many other attractions in downtown Brenham. “The Sound of Texas”...
kwhi.com
KWHI CELEBRATING 75TH ANNIVERSARY
KWHI is celebrating 75 years on the air. This Thursday, a ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. to mark the 75th anniversary of KWHI, which signed on the air for the first time on May 8, 1947. After the ribbon cutting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce,...
kwhi.com
PORTION OF ELLERMANN ROAD TO CLOSE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY
A section of road in northeast Washington County will be closed starting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a road culvert replacement. Washington County Engineering and Development Services will close Ellermann Road, located between Palestine Road and FM 390 East. The closure will be between the addresses of 9309 and 8909 Ellermann Road.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
kwhi.com
BCDC BOARD TO MEET THURSDAY
The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on Thursday. On the agenda is consideration of the election of a board vice chair for a two-year term, expiring on December 31, 2024. Also, the board will act on fourth quarter financial statements for the...
A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FARM BUREAU RECEIVES AWARD AT STATE MEETING
The Washington County Farm Bureau was named as one of the top three counties in Texas for their promotion of agriculture. The awards were presented as part of the 89th Texas Farm Bureau state meeting held in Waco this past weekend. Washington County received a Superior in County Communication-Large Division...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE FFA TAKES HOME ANOTHER STATE LEADERSHIP TITLE
Members of the Bellville FFA Chapter have returned home for the second straight year as State FFA Leadership sweepstakes champions. The award is given to the top school for accumulating the most points during the State FFA Leadership Competition held on Friday and Saturday at Sam Houston State University. With...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS RECOGNIZED BY TMEA
Members of the Brenham Junior High Band recently took part in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 27 All-Region Concert Winds Competition. The initial competition was held on November 5 at Anthony Middle School in Cypress and then on November 11 at Cypress Creek. Brenham Junior High students Fabian Lopez,...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
fox44news.com
One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash
Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
2 People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Bend County (Fort Bend County, TX)
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 36 at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, an SUV had collided with two motorcycles and attempted to flee the scene.
kwhi.com
ONE KILLED IN BURLESON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
DPS Troopers are investigating a traffic crash that occurred this (Monday) morning in Burleson County near Caldwell. According to Sgt. Justin Ruiz, around 6:40am, a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 36 about one mile south of County Road 122. The truck went into the northbound...
