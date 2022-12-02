ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kwhi.com

WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE

The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO SPECIAL EVENTS COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER IN 2023

Tickets are on sale starting today (Monday) for two unique events next year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at the Historic Simon Theatre on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m., while Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering will play on Sunday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

KWHI CELEBRATING 75TH ANNIVERSARY

KWHI is celebrating 75 years on the air. This Thursday, a ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. to mark the 75th anniversary of KWHI, which signed on the air for the first time on May 8, 1947. After the ribbon cutting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

PORTION OF ELLERMANN ROAD TO CLOSE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY

A section of road in northeast Washington County will be closed starting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a road culvert replacement. Washington County Engineering and Development Services will close Ellermann Road, located between Palestine Road and FM 390 East. The closure will be between the addresses of 9309 and 8909 Ellermann Road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

BCDC BOARD TO MEET THURSDAY

The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on Thursday. On the agenda is consideration of the election of a board vice chair for a two-year term, expiring on December 31, 2024. Also, the board will act on fourth quarter financial statements for the...
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FARM BUREAU RECEIVES AWARD AT STATE MEETING

The Washington County Farm Bureau was named as one of the top three counties in Texas for their promotion of agriculture. The awards were presented as part of the 89th Texas Farm Bureau state meeting held in Waco this past weekend. Washington County received a Superior in County Communication-Large Division...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE FFA TAKES HOME ANOTHER STATE LEADERSHIP TITLE

Members of the Bellville FFA Chapter have returned home for the second straight year as State FFA Leadership sweepstakes champions. The award is given to the top school for accumulating the most points during the State FFA Leadership Competition held on Friday and Saturday at Sam Houston State University. With...
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET

A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT

An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
ELGIN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS RECOGNIZED BY TMEA

Members of the Brenham Junior High Band recently took part in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 27 All-Region Concert Winds Competition. The initial competition was held on November 5 at Anthony Middle School in Cypress and then on November 11 at Cypress Creek. Brenham Junior High students Fabian Lopez,...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash

Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE KILLED IN BURLESON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

DPS Troopers are investigating a traffic crash that occurred this (Monday) morning in Burleson County near Caldwell. According to Sgt. Justin Ruiz, around 6:40am, a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 36 about one mile south of County Road 122. The truck went into the northbound...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy