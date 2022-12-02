Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
Phys.org
What factors influence Chinese university students' food waste behavior?
Food waste is a major social problem that contributes to the overutilization of natural resources, affecting economic progress and environment protection. Food waste occurs at all stages of the food supply chain, including production, transportation processing and consumption. Reducing food waste in the consumption stage has been an important goal attracting global concerns.
Phys.org
Chemists develop reactions for the general synthesis of promising unexplored compounds
Chemists at Scripps Research have devised the first general method for synthesizing a family of compounds called 1,2,3,5-tetrazines, which hold great promise for making pharmaceuticals, biological probes and other chemical products. The researchers had synthesized the first compound in this previously unknown family in 2019, but the new method, reported...
Phys.org
Researchers introduce method of coloring microscopic coral larvae to aid tracking for conservation and reef restoration
A new, low-cost staining method enables visual tracking of coral larvae as they disperse and settle in coral reefs, according to a study by Christopher Doropoulos and George Roff at CSIRO Oceans & Atmosphere, Australia, published December 6 in PLOS Biology. Corals are marine invertebrates of major conservation importance because...
U. seeks policy prohibiting ‘undue influence’ on admission, scholarship awards
In an effort to curb powerful Utahns from exerting “undue influence” when advocating for students seeking admission, the University of Utah’s top enrollment administrator is seeking a policy expressly prohibiting the conduct.
Phys.org
Supporting feminine leadership could help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 percent of corporate board positions....
Phys.org
Study: Proximity to senior managers enhances inventors' productivity, creativity
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work has become increasingly common, but is it productive? New research in Management Science finds proximity to senior managers at corporate headquarters makes inventors in companies' research and development (R&D) functions more productive. Moreover, it makes them more creative, suggesting that senior management oversight does not stifle creativity, but instead encourages it.
Phys.org
Researchers, community partners tackle health threats from 'forever chemicals'
Nearly every person in the United States has been exposed to per- and polyfluorinated alky substances (PFAS) at some point in their life. These "forever chemicals" are the focus of a targeted investigation by University of Kentucky Superfund Research Center (UKSRC) researchers who are working collaboratively with community partners to protect Kentuckians.
Phys.org
Understanding the cryptic role fungi play in ecosystems
When you say "fungi," most people think of mushrooms, showy fruiting bodies, but most fungi do not produce mushrooms. It is estimated that there are approximately 3 to 13 million fungal species on Earth, many of which are microscopic in size. They live in a range of environments such as...
Phys.org
Experimental implementation of measurement-device-independent quantum key distribution
Recently, the research group of Prof. Zeng-Bing Chen and Associate Prof. Hua-Lei Yin (National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures and School of Physics, Collaborative Innovation Center of Advanced Microstructures, Nanjing University), cooperating with Beijing National Laboratory for Condensed Matter Physics and Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences and other institutes, proposed a four-phase measurement- device-independent type quantum key distribution (QKD) protocol and implemented a proof-of-principle experiment to prove the feasibility.
Phys.org
Examining the promotion of Arabidopsis immune responses by a rhizosphere fungus
Plants can form diverse intimate relationships with beneficial mycorrhizal, endophytic and or rhizosphere fungi for nutrient trades. It is now known that plants can transfer carbon sources like fatty acids to fungi while the fungi mediate the supply of phosphate and/or nitrogen to plants. The benefits from fungi also include the promotion of plant growth and defenses against different biotic and abiotic stresses. However, the fungal promotion of plant immune responses is still mechanistically elusive.
Phys.org
On-demand storage of photonic qubits at telecom wavelengths
In a recent study published in Physical Review Letters, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) achieved on-demand storage of photonic qubits at telecom wavelengths using a laser-written waveguide fabricated in an erbium-doped crystal.
Comments / 2