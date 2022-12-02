MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO