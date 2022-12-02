Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees
BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th
OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19
BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves amendment to the speed limit ordinance along Rabbitsville Road
MITCHELL – During the City of Mitchell regular monthly meeting, Mayor Nathan Jenkins revisited the speed limit change set in place during the November meeting, creating an amendment to the ordinance to include an additional roadway. Previously, the council voted to approve the speed limit along the following roadways:
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves meeting schedule for 2023
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.
wbiw.com
VA reports a shortage of Alogliptin, Veterans needing assistance can contact Lawrence County Veterans Affairs
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough received information that the Veterans Medical Center Pharmacy reported that there is a shortage of the blood sugar control medication Alogliptin. “All manufacturers of Alogliptin currently have the product listed as unavailable due to a short-term backorder,” added Bough. “If...
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
wbiw.com
Jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – The jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections or house arrest. The jail population this morning was 78. On November 22, the jail population was 86. Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline was also in attendance...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 6, 2022
10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
wbiw.com
Commissioners renew the policy for commercial property insurance and the Purdue Extension services contract
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners renewed the county’s commercial property insurance with Parker Group Insurance. The cost of coverage decreased by 1 percent from last year. The cost for the coverage is $695,070 for 2023. Miles Parker, of Parker Insurance, said the coverage was an 11 percent...
wbiw.com
Highway crews are prepared for winter weather
BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wbiw.com
Forest Service creates catfish habitats from unlikely sources
BEDFORD – When fish biologist, Chad Menke, heard there may be clay tile pipes available he jumped at the opportunity to acquire some from Can-Clay Corporation in Cannelton for catfish after the company was going to dispose of its excess inventory. Why would catfish need or want clay tiles...
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
wbiw.com
Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested
BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
wbiw.com
Columbus firefighters injured after commercial building fire partially collapsed buildings
COLUMBUS – Firefighters were called to 440 5th Street in downtown Columbus at 11:50 p.m. Saturday after a bystander called 911 to report a commercial building was on fire. Firefighters operated in freezing temperatures for four hours to bring the fire under control. Several additional buildings collapsed after flames spread to 422 5th Street.
