Lawrence County, IN

Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees

BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th

OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
BEDFORD, IN
Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19

BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
City of Mitchell approves meeting schedule for 2023

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.
MITCHELL, IN
VA reports a shortage of Alogliptin, Veterans needing assistance can contact Lawrence County Veterans Affairs

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough received information that the Veterans Medical Center Pharmacy reported that there is a shortage of the blood sugar control medication Alogliptin. “All manufacturers of Alogliptin currently have the product listed as unavailable due to a short-term backorder,” added Bough. “If...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County

BEDFORD – The jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections or house arrest. The jail population this morning was 78. On November 22, the jail population was 86. Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline was also in attendance...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Police Log: December 6, 2022

10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
BEDFORD, IN
Highway crews are prepared for winter weather

BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
BEDFORD, IN
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford

Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
BEDFORD, IN
Forest Service creates catfish habitats from unlikely sources

BEDFORD – When fish biologist, Chad Menke, heard there may be clay tile pipes available he jumped at the opportunity to acquire some from Can-Clay Corporation in Cannelton for catfish after the company was going to dispose of its excess inventory. Why would catfish need or want clay tiles...
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
BEDFORD, IN
Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested

BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
PARAGON, IN

