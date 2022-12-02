Read full article on original website
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders (Week 1)
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders for Week 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 7
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in every class
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
High school roundup: Bishop Ludden girls basketball opens season with win
Amarah Streiff scored 20 of her game-high 32 points in the first half to lead the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team to a 73-52 victory over Westhill in an Onondaga High School league contest Monday.
