Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO