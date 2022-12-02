ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders (Week 1)

Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders for Week 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans

Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
