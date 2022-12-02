ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s Kids Have the Weirdest Morning Routine During the Holidays — But We’re Actually So Jealous

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
December sees the return of many festive traditions, from visits from a silly elf to having holiday movie nights! But in true Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian is a little extra during advent season — and she’s enjoying a very unique, kinda weird, and totally extravagant morning routine for her four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The SKIMS founder shared a video to her Instagram Story of her living room yesterday, complete with a sparkling white tree and a piano set in the corner next to windows. Someone is sitting at the piano playing elegant Christmas music.

“It’s that time of year …” Kardashian wrote. “ @philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening.” She even gave a reason for this over-the-top routine: “to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs.”

The Kardashians star shared several videos of the beautiful music playing, including a lovely rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” At one point, she pans to one of her kids hiding under a blanket on the couch with the music playing in the background.

There are so many questions. First of all, who is playing piano? The Instagram user @philthekeys is Philip Cornish, a Grammy-winning producer and writer who has worked with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. Does this mean West and his $200,000 monthly child support payment help fund this daily live holiday music? Did this tradition start when Kardashian and West were still married or is it a new arrangement?

And the most important question: why do kids get the coolest experiences if they don’t even enjoy it?!

I definitely can’t afford a musician to come to my house and play carols for my family (or even the piano that he would sit at), but I am obsessed with this idea! Christmas music blared over Alexa is a great way to get the kids (and me, obviously) in the holiday mood during the end-of-season rush to get everyone to school and work. If I close my eyes, I can pretend it’s a Grammy-winning musician playing live just for me, even while my kids are screaming and hiding in their rooms and dragging their feet.

Tuning out your kids when necessary and finding your own personal holiday bliss amid the chaos is what the season is all about. So thanks, Kim K — we are truly inspired!

Curious about bedtime routines celebrities follow for their kids? Read all about them here .
