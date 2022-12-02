South Jersey Man Sentenced In Hotel Stabbing: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man from Cumberland County was sentenced in connection with a stabbing in a hotel lobby in Toms River, authorities said.

Carles Bryant, of Millville, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 1, to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison as an attempted murder charge, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

It was in connection with a stabbing that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.

On March 3, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a 911 call regarding a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the hotel involving a male and a female.

When responding Officers arrived, they found a female victim - unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the head, face, and body. The female was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Bryant being identified as the assailant responsible for the victim’s injuries, Billhimer said.

On March 4, 2021, a warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest. On March 19, 2021, Bryant was taken into custody in Atlantic City by the United States Marshals Service without incident.

He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.