Avon-by-the-sea, NJ

Restaurateur awarded lease to operate Avon Pavilion food concession

By Fred Tuccillo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eshhy_0jVCjCVo00

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Commissioners has awarded the Oceanfront Concession lease at the Avon Pavilion to Liam Moloney, who owns Barreli’s Restaurants in Spring Lake and Secaucus.

According to a resolution approved as part of the board’s Nov. 28 consent agenda, Mr. Moloney submitted the high bid of $180,000 to operate the food concession at the Pavilion for a term of five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and continuing through 2027. The contract also gives the borough the right to extend the award for an additional five years beyond the termination date of Dec. 31, 2027.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily.

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
