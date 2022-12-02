ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Debris fire breaks out on Sanibel shortly before sunrise Friday; crews on alert

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Sanibel authorities responded to a debris fire shortly before sunrise Friday.

The Sanibel police and fire departments responded to a fire in the debris pile on Island Inn Road Friday morning at approximately 6:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Sanibel Police Department said crews are still on scene on Island Inn Road.

Following bridge repair:Sanibel city officials lift boil-water notice nearly one week after pressure loss

They say other fire departments are on standby should the situation escalate.

The fire was likely smoldering for hours before the flames became visible, Sanibel Fire Department Capt. John DiMaria said in the release.

Sanibel Police are advising everyone to avoid the area.

Fire officials said this will be an extended operations situation and that the fire is contained to the debris pile.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

