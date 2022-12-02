ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Eyewitness reacts to wrongfully accused suspect in car theft

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)– After charges were dropped against the man accused of stealing a car with a three-year old inside, one of the men who identified him last week spoke out. A suspect remains at large. “I was amazed, it was hard to swallow,” said Ricky Saunders of Pawtucket....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Person arrested for illegally being inside Brown University residence hall

(WJAR) — A "suspicious person" was arrested for illegally being inside of a Brown University residence hall over the weekend. Brown University's Department of Public Safety told NBC 10 News a student reached out to the department on Sunday about a suspicious person in a campus residence hall. Upon...
iheart.com

Six Arrested- More Expected In Catalytic Converter Thefts

Half-a-dozen people in Southern New England are facing charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles. Providence residents Kuron Mitchell and Richard Robinson, along with Alberto Rivera of Cranston, are being charged for the alleged crime in Braintree, Massachusetts in October. The men allegedly stole over 12-thousand-dollars worth of...
BRAINTREE, MA
ABC6.com

Judge sees applicants for license restoration, Elorza to be in attendance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio will consider waiving the fines for three drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. The Drivers License Restoration Program is managed by OpenDoors, the Amos House, the Rhode Island Center for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills

A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine

At the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday, Jamont Patrick, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to three years in federal prison. In November, Patrick pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
