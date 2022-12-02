Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Eyewitness reacts to wrongfully accused suspect in car theft
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)– After charges were dropped against the man accused of stealing a car with a three-year old inside, one of the men who identified him last week spoke out. A suspect remains at large. “I was amazed, it was hard to swallow,” said Ricky Saunders of Pawtucket....
Turnto10.com
Person arrested for illegally being inside Brown University residence hall
(WJAR) — A "suspicious person" was arrested for illegally being inside of a Brown University residence hall over the weekend. Brown University's Department of Public Safety told NBC 10 News a student reached out to the department on Sunday about a suspicious person in a campus residence hall. Upon...
iheart.com
Six Arrested- More Expected In Catalytic Converter Thefts
Half-a-dozen people in Southern New England are facing charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles. Providence residents Kuron Mitchell and Richard Robinson, along with Alberto Rivera of Cranston, are being charged for the alleged crime in Braintree, Massachusetts in October. The men allegedly stole over 12-thousand-dollars worth of...
ABC6.com
‘I’m so thankful, I cried’: Judge waves fines for drivers with suspended licenses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio waived the fines for two drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. One of the applicants was Noelle Pierce, a mother of four who hasn’t had a license in 16 years....
ABC6.com
Judge sees applicants for license restoration, Elorza to be in attendance
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio will consider waiving the fines for three drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. The Drivers License Restoration Program is managed by OpenDoors, the Amos House, the Rhode Island Center for...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills
A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
3 people accused of catalytic converter thefts in New Bedford, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Three New Bedford residents are accused of stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles on Riverside Avenue, police said. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. for reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight. When officers arrived,...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department seeks public’s help in IDing very active porch pirate
“On November 13, this POS walked up to my porch and helped himself to a package yesterday. He was stalking my house again and the police told me he’s been recorded taking packages off porches on multiple cameras in my neighborhood. Take note: he’s walking around in broad daylight...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
newstalknewengland.com
Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine
At the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday, Jamont Patrick, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to three years in federal prison. In November, Patrick pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
Three Rhode Island men arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Braintree, police say
A team of police officers and dispatchers is being praised for apprehending three Rhode Island men who police say stole catalytic converters from trucks parked at a Braintree business and caused more than $12,000 in damage on Halloween night. Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island and Kuron Mitchell, 23,...
NECN
3 Men Accused of Catalytic Converter Theft in Mass.
Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a business in Braintree, Massachusetts. Braintree police responded to multiple alarm calls from a business in Wood Rd. at around 11 p.m. As they were looking for the suspects, police say they found six catalytic converter in a pile...
MetroWest Drug Task Force & Mass State Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Multiple agencies arrested a man in Framingham on December 2 on drug trafficking charges. After an investigation by Framingham Police Bureau of Investigations and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Friday at 7:48 a.m. at 30 Audrea Road, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Stop Team.
Providence man gets 3 years for selling meth pills
A Providence man convicted of selling methamphetamine pills will spend the next three years behind bars, according to prosecutors.
nrinow.news
Woman charged with felony assault, driving to endanger after hitting victim with car door
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Coventry woman was charged by North Smithfield police with felony assault and driving to endanger after an incident last month where her car door reportedly knocked her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend to the ground. Carmen Ruth, 32, is also facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to late-night call, arrest three alleged catalytic converter thieves
“New Bedford patrol officers have brought charges forward on three individuals suspected of catalytic converter theft following a late-night call. On December 3rd, shortly after midnight, north-end patrol officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. on reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight. Upon arrival, an...
ABC6.com
Charges dropped against man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man Providence police arrested after they said he stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside had the charges against him dropped, according to authorities. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday Osvaldo Vazquez no longer faces the one count of possession of a stolen motor...
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
