Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
WV ranked one of the best driving states, 3rd best in nation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Most states think they have bad drivers, but a new report reveals which ones actually do. According to quotewizard.com, drivers in West Virginia have gone from first to second to third on the list of best driving states because of their increasing numbers in speeding tickets. The Mountain State ranks 48th […]
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Hudson told WCHS–TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm. “It has been miserable,” Hudson...
WTRF
Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
woay.com
West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects. Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences. Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and...
This day in history: Worst mining disaster in American history occurred in West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December 6, 1907 is a day that will never be forgotten in West Virginia and across the nation. On this day, 115 years ago, Fairmont Coal Company’s number 6 and number 8 mines both exploded killing 361 miners. It was the deadliest mining disaster in American history.
woay.com
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: West Virginia weighs mine safety
Havaco, WV (AP) – The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder...
Former West Virginia Delegate released from prison after Jan. 6 charges is ready to get back into politics
Former West Virginia Delegate and West Liberty Football player, Derrick Evans, plans to get back into politics. Evans, who was convicted for his part in the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, has announced the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee. “I have spent nearly two years forced to bite my tongue and watch from […]
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WTRF
WV Attorney General joins other states asking UPS and FedEx to clarify policies to track firearm sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. Reports indicate that...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately,...
Working fire, reports of ‘popping noises’ in St. Albans, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working structure fire currently on Rosedale Drive on the West Side of St. Albans. The call came into dispatch around 12:46 p.m. West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Tornado VFD, and Jefferson VFD are on the scene. Metro dispatchers say there are reports of “popping […]
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID cases climb in West Virginia as new variants increase
CHARLESTON — Another Wood County resident was among the people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of active cases and hospitalizations increased, with the state’s coronavirus czar saying new, more infectious variants are...
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations
Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Comments / 4