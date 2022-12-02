ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV ranked one of the best driving states, 3rd best in nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Most states think they have bad drivers, but a new report reveals which ones actually do. According to quotewizard.com, drivers in West Virginia have gone from first to second to third on the list of best driving states because of their increasing numbers in speeding tickets. The Mountain State ranks 48th […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
HAWAII STATE
DC News Now

Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects. Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences. Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia Delegate released from prison after Jan. 6 charges is ready to get back into politics

Former West Virginia Delegate and West Liberty Football player, Derrick Evans, plans to get back into politics.  Evans, who was convicted for his part in the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, has announced the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee. “I have spent nearly two years forced to bite my tongue and watch from […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID cases climb in West Virginia as new variants increase

CHARLESTON — Another Wood County resident was among the people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of active cases and hospitalizations increased, with the state’s coronavirus czar saying new, more infectious variants are...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

