West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects. Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences. Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and...
WV Secretary of State’s Office reports 1,006 new business registrations for November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,006 new registered businesses in November. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Clay, Tucker, and Barbour counties experienced notable growth during the month. Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month.
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: West Virginia weighs mine safety
Havaco, WV (AP) – The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder...
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 829; 4 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 6, 2022, there are currently 823 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,631 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to use caution with holiday credit card offers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be cautious when evaluating credit card offers this holiday season as part of the Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Consumers may experience increased “buy now, pay later” credit card offers during the Christmas shopping season. However, Morrisey...
Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately,...
