tomahawkleader.com
Wisconsin ranks number one in nation during fall Drug Take Back Day
WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced last month that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall, according to a release from DOJ. “Safely disposing...
Nona J. Ludeman
Nona J. Ludeman, age 87, of Tomahawk, and formerly of Hatfield, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Nona was born in Fairchild, Wis., on June 24, 1935, to the late Lawrence and Elsie (Arndt) Will. She was baptized on July 14, 1935, was confirmed on Aug. 15, 1948, and married Herbert (Herb) Ludeman on July 25, 1959, all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild. Herb preceded Nona in death on March 26, 2011.
