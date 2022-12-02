Nona J. Ludeman, age 87, of Tomahawk, and formerly of Hatfield, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Nona was born in Fairchild, Wis., on June 24, 1935, to the late Lawrence and Elsie (Arndt) Will. She was baptized on July 14, 1935, was confirmed on Aug. 15, 1948, and married Herbert (Herb) Ludeman on July 25, 1959, all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild. Herb preceded Nona in death on March 26, 2011.

