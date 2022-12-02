ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Thruway Authority approves motion for proposed toll hike

The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.
Justin Verlander leaves Astros, signs with NY Mets

The New York Mets have bounced back quickly after watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers last week. The Mets signed former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal Monday. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. $43.3M per...
