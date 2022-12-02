The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.

