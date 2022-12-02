PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a Twitter thread that her office will seek emergency action by the Oregon Supreme Court. Rosenblum will file an immediate appeal with the state’s high court seeking to “align the result in our state courts with the federal court’s well-reasoned and thoughtful decision,” the statement said. That filing is likely to come Wednesday morning. “It’s been a busy day for Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun safety law, which is supposed to go into effect Thursday. A federal and a state judge both issued rulings today,” Rosenblum’s Twitter thread said. “As of now, the law cannot go into effect on Thursday.”

