How Ryan Gosling Invited Legal Trouble Out of Michigan for Making a Movie “Similar” to the Iconic Vin Diesel Franchise Fast and Furious

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
‘Lost In Space’ Star Bill Mumy Was Devastated When The Show Was Canceled
Bill Mumy was a child star who is best known for his role in the ’60s show Lost in Space. Now, the 68-year-old is opening up about his career and how devastated he was when Lost in Space was unexpectedly canceled. Bill admitted that he wanted to become an...
Here's What Keke Palmer Had To Say To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
The true story behind the 'Cocaine Bear' movie, a bizarre fictional retelling of a real-life black bear that was high on cocaine
'Cocaine Bear' tells the true story of a real bear high on cocaine in 1985. It's the final movie Ray Liotta completed before his death in May.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
